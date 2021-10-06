PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 30.6% over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

