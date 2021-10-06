PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 47.1% in September

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $228,000.

PZC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 7,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,803. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

