PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PTY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. 423,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,462. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

