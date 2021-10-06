PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE PCN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,969. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

