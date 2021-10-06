PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
PHK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,043. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
