PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PHK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,043. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

