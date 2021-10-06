PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

Shares of PMF opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

