PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.
Shares of PMF opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
