Piper Sandler Comments on Rocket Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

