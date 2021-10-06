PirateCash Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $672,281.12 and $2,259.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,344,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

