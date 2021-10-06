Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Pivotal Investment Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

NYSE PICC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,773. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.