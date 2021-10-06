Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Trading Down 6.2%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.11. 7,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 511,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.79 million, a P/E ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

