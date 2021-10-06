Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $790,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,152,000 after buying an additional 728,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

