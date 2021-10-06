PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.65.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.41. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in PlayAGS by 38.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PlayAGS by 1,654.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 256.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 183,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

