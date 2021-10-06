Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Update

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plaza Retail REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of PAZRF remained flat at $$3.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

