Plian Reaches Market Cap of $8.59 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $31,666.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00236881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00103041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 865,181,821 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars.

