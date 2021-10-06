Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Points International posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCOM. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Points International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $17.57. 5,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.57. Points International has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

