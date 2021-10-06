Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,864 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Points International alerts:

PCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Points International has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $262.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. Research analysts predict that Points International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.