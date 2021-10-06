Polar (POLARV3) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,405.00

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Polar has a market capitalization of $349,681.47 and approximately $17,405.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polar coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polar has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00101459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00133640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,674.30 or 1.00056253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.28 or 0.06471541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polar Coin Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

