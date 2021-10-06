PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 989,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PolarityTE by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PolarityTE by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 705,588 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in PolarityTE by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 281,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

