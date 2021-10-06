Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $462.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $458.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Pool stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.95. 222,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,844. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.49. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pool by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Pool by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,786,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

