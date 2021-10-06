Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post $55.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.71 million to $55.37 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $185.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.18 million to $187.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $280.24 million, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $281.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $749,352. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

PRCH traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,432. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

