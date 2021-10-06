Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,186 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,858 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,160,000 after buying an additional 119,224 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 161,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

