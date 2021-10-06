Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,550 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ADT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,526 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ADT by 96.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,152 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. 42,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,509. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.