Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RealNetworks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 1,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 258.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 9.8% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

RealNetworks stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,385. RealNetworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.46.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

