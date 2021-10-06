Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alteryx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,872. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $2,462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,978,075 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

