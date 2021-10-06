Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $44,860,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $23,984,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,189. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

