Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Short Interest Down 34.3% in September

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $44,860,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $23,984,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 12,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. Research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.