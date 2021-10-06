Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 992,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

