Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Consolidated Communications worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after buying an additional 466,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100,791 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 51.1% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 464,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CNSL opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of $940.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

