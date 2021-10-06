Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,053.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

