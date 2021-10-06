Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of CONSOL Energy worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

NYSE CEIX opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.62.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

CEIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.