Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Popular by 370.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 335,403 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at about $17,907,000. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In related news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

