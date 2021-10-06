Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

