Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $660,584. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

