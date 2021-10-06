Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,086 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $$50.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,590. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

