Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,318 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,357 shares during the period.

VBR traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,982. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

