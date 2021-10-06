Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.02. 28,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

