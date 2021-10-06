Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,862 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 792,178 shares of company stock worth $202,192,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $272.46. 164,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The firm has a market cap of $266.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average of $240.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.