Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $98.71. 17,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $104.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

