Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 16,349 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.70 during trading on Wednesday. 4,240,959 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

