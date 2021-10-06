Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,966,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,208,000 after purchasing an additional 85,438 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,638,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after acquiring an additional 493,779 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 121,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

