Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $223.50. 338,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,980,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.48 and a 200-day moving average of $233.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.76.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

