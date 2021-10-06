Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 13.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 27.7% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.99. The stock had a trading volume of 81,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.