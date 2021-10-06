Profund Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

MS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.13. The stock had a trading volume of 387,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

