Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.92.

Shares of FNV traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 55,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,909. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.93.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.