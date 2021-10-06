Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 95,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

