Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

NYSE:BBL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 168,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,216. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

