Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,283,000 after acquiring an additional 951,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 804,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 23,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,203. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,599. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.