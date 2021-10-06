Profund Advisors LLC Sells 447 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Splunk by 49.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,096 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Splunk by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $17,276,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.62. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

