ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ProPhotonix stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,076. ProPhotonix has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets.

