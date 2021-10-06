ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,029 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Cardinal Health worth $124,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 222,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

